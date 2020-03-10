Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area

Police in 41 Division are asking for the public's help in locating Farzana Anwar, 35. She was last seen in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area on the morning of Monday, March 9.

Farzana Anwar, 35, was last seen in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m.

She is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with a heavy build and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded winter parka with fur trim, blue jeans and a black top.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com