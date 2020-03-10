Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Farzana Anwar, 35, was last seen in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m.
She is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with a heavy build and long black hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey hooded winter parka with fur trim, blue jeans and a black top.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
