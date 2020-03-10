Vox Aeris Bass Trio to present concert at Hope United Church on March 15

The Vox Aeris Bass Trio performs on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, at Hope United Church. Photo: Submitted.

The Vox Aeris Bass Trio will present a concert at Hope United Church on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15.

The concert begins at 2 p.m.

The trio are the Musicians in Residence at the church, and are looking forward to sharing their diverse repertoire embracing many musical styles with the community.

Trio members are Emma Rowlandson-O’Hara on trumpet, Amelia Grace Shiels on French horn, and Aaron Good on trombone.

Admission to the concert is free, with a free-will offering accepted towards the church’s music fund.

Hope United Church is located at 2250 Danforth Ave., at Main Street.