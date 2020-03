The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 13 will host a fundraising Quiz Night on Friday, March 13.

When it comes to Friday the 13th, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 13 on Kingston Road says there’s nothing to be afraid of.

To prove it, they are hosting a Quiz Night from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Branch 13, and cost to take part is $17 per person.

To register to take part, please call 416-691-2015.

Branch 13 is located at 1577 Kingston Rd., between Warden and Birchcliff avenues.