Lowe’s at Shoppers World on the Danforth to host seasonal hiring event on Saturday, March 14

The Lowe's store at Shoppers World (Victoria Park and Danforth avenues) hosts a seasonal hiring fair on Saturday, March 14.

Home improvement store Lowe’s at Shoppers World will be hosting a seasonal hiring event on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store which is located at Danforth and Victoria Park avenues has seasonal as well as regular positions available in customer service, sales, drivers, cashiers, receiving clerks, stockers and lumber yard workers.

The store is looking to hire 48 new employees and there will be on the spot interviews.

If you cannot make it out on Saturday, then applicants are encouraged to apply online. This is a great opportunity for summer students or people looking to get into the home improvement sector.

Lowe’s stores across Canada are looking to fill more than 5,400 full-time, part-time and seasonal in-store positions this spring.

To learn more, visit www.lowescanada.ca/en/careers