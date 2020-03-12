Motorcycle crash in southwest Scarborough takes life of 23-year-old man

Toronto police announced today that a 23-year-old man involved in a motorcycle crash in southwest Scarborough on the weekend died of his injuries on Thursday, March 12.

A 23-year-old man has died of his injuries four days after a serious motorcycle crash in the North Bonnington Avenue and Zenith Avenue area of southwest Scarborough, according to a news release from Toronto police issued the morning of Thursday, March 12.

According to the release, the man succumbed to his injuries on March 12.

Police said he been operating a motorcycle on North Bonnington at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, when he lost control and fell to the ground.

The man was not wearing a helmet during the time of incident, police said, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police traffic unit investigators are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of either the area or incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com