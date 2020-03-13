Michael Garron Hospital opens COVID-19 assessment centre at site on hospital grounds

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is now open at Michael Garron Hospital in East York. The centre is accessed through a separate entrance off Mortimer Avenue.

By AMANDA DA SILVA

Michael Garron Hospital has opened an assessment centre for COVID-19 screenings in a clinic on-site that features a separate entrance from the hospital off of Mortimer Avenue, west of the emergency department.

It will be one of several screening and assessment centres opening in Toronto.

The hospital, located at 825 Coxwell Ave., had initially planned to open an assessment centre in a medical building on Coxwell Avenue across the street from the hospital. That plan was later revised in order to not have potential COVID-19 patients visiting the medical building.

“We received good insights from our partners on how to best prepare for the opening of an Assessment Centre at that location, for example, instituting patient and visitor screening at all points of entry of the medical building, in addition to reducing disruption to regular health care services,” said Michael Garron Hospital spokesperson Andrea Nameth.

“The Assessment Centre now open on our main hospital campus is part of a phased approach to expand our COVID-19 assessment capacity and we continue to explore more options as need increases. This may include additional off-site locations in future.”

People who may have symptoms of COVID-19 (for example a fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, runny nose and joint aches) should call ahead and book an appointment at the assessment centre at 416-469-6858.

Currently the COVID-19 assessment centre will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will change the hours depending on need.

The assessment centre will not accept walk-ins, all screenings are appointment based and they only urge people with the symptoms above to call.

The reason it will be appointment based is to prioritize potential cases and prevent unnecessary visits to the assessment centre or the hospital.

The process for COVID-19 testing is after the patient arrives, they will be screened and then assessed by a physician or a nurse and if they detect a potential case, the patient will be tested.

The test involves taking a sample from the back of the nasal cavity with a swab. Toronto Public Health will follow up with the patient if they have contracted COVID-19.

If urgent care is needed, visit an emergency centre and call 911 and inform them of your travel/contact history and symptoms.