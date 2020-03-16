Beaches-East York MP wants residents and businesses to know the federal goverment is taking measures to help them in fight against spread of COVID-19 virus

The federal government has announced a number of measures to help local residents and businesses as they deal with the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith wants local residents to know that the federal government is taking measures to assist residents and businesses as they deal with the COVID-19 virus.

In a release on the morning of Monday, March 16, Erskine-Smith made reference to the federal government’s $1 billion response to support the Province of Ontario health protection efforts, and also to help fund research and vaccine development.

Also, the federal government has established a Business Credit Availability Program which makes available $10 billion in financing for businesses facing a cash crunch.

Erskine-Smith said in the release that he was open to input from residents on any other areas where the federal government could lend assistance.

“Where you see problems with the federal response or operations, please let me know,” he said in the release.

“Thanks to feedback from constituents, I have already helped to flag a number of different issues for our government, including a lack of information about self-isolation to inbound travelers at airports.”

Erskine-Smith pointed out that the information about COVID-19 and its impact on Canada and the rest of the world is changing rapidly, and residents need to keep themselves updated on a regular basis.

In regard to the rapidly changing nature of the information coming out, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at a press conference on Monday, March 16, afternoon announcing that Canada will be closing its borders to citizens from all other countries other than the United States.Trudeau said it was time for Canadians who were abroad to come home “while they still can”.

In his release, Erskine-Smith advised everyone to follow best practices on hygiene, social distancing and self-isolation as we continue to try and fight the spread of this disease.

Social distancing means avoiding crowds, and maintaining space between yourself and others.

For more information on how to protect yourself and stop the spread of the virus, please visit https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health

As is the case with other political representatives, Erskine-Smith’s actual constituency offices are closed to the public at the moment but staff will be working remotely to serve resident’s needs. To contact his office, please email nathaniel.erskine-smith@parl.gc.ca

Updates are also available on Erskine-Smith’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.