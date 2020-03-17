Beaches Spring Sprint among events cancelled due to efforts to stop spread of COVID-19

There was a big turnout for 2019 Spring Sprint on the Boardwalk. This year's event is among a number of other local events that have been cancelled amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

The Beaches Spring Sprint is among a number of local events that have been cancelled in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The annual run has been taking place since 1987, and is a major fundraiser for the Beaches Recreation Centre.

The run had been slated to take place on the morning of Saturday, April 4, along the Boardwalk.In-person registrations for the race had been planned for next week.

On the weekend, the run’s Advisory Council said it had been cancelled in light of the COVID-19 concerns. It joins a number of other events cancelled for the same reasons.

For more on Spring Sprint, visit www.facebook.com/Beaches-Recreation-Centre-Advisory-Council-847133108642555/