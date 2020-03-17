Beaches Spring Sprint among events cancelled due to efforts to stop spread of COVID-19

The Beaches Spring Sprint is among a number of local events that have been cancelled in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus).
The annual run has been taking place since 1987, and is a major fundraiser for the Beaches Recreation Centre.
The run had been slated to take place on the morning of Saturday, April 4, along the Boardwalk.In-person registrations for the race had been planned for next week.
On the weekend, the run’s Advisory Council said it had been cancelled in light of the COVID-19 concerns. It joins a number of other events cancelled for the same reasons.
For more on Spring Sprint, visit www.facebook.com/Beaches-Recreation-Centre-Advisory-Council-847133108642555/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.