Our latest print edition is on the street, we are continuing to operate but our office is closed to the public

The latest edition of Beach Metro News is on the street and ready for our readers.
This morning (Tuesday, March 17) we took extra precautions in light of the COVID-19 crisis while bundling the newspaper in advance of delivery by our dedicated volunteers. We bundled outside, instead of the office, with our garage door open. The area was cleaned down before we started and everyone involved wore gloves.
Beach Metro News wishes thank our street captains and delivery people for their hard work during these extraordinary times.
We want our readers to know that as of now our office is closed to visits from the public.
We are still working and continuing to do so towards what we expect to be a March 31 print edition. We can be reached by phone at 416-698-1164.
Also, we can be reached by email at:
Publisher – Susan Legge – susan@beachmetro.com
Editor – Alan Shackleton – alan@beachmetro.com
Advertising Manager – mark@beachmetro.com
Production and Distribution Manager – Melinda Drake – melinda@beachmetro.com
Accounts Manager – Hope Armstrong – hope@beachmetro.com
We are working also to keep our readers informed online during the coming days.
Please come back and visit us often for updates at https://www.beachmetro.com/ as we deal with the constantly changing and evolving nature of the news surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.
