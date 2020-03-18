Beach Valu-Mart among stores to implement special times for seniors to shop

A number of pharmacies and grocery stores are implementing special shopping times for seniors in the wake the COVID-19 crisis including the Dyson’s Valu-Mart in the Beach.
A sign posted in the store window yesterday (March 17) read:
“In response to our community, and customers wellbeing, we have created a Seniors Only (65+) shopping time from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. (until further notice)…We ask all shoppers to respect this request, and to please shop during the appropriate time frames. At 8 a.m., the store opens for regular business, allowing all shoppers to do their groceries.”
The policy at the Valu-Mart was put into effect on the morning of Wednesday, March 18, at the store located at 2266 Queen St. E.
Also implementing special seniors shopping hours in the morning will be all Shoppers Drug Mart locations. Shoppers Drug Mart announced earlier this week it would dedicate the first hour of opening at its stores for seniors shopping. For exact store locations and hours, please visit www.shoppersdrugmart.ca
