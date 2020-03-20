COVID-19 Assessment Centre’s test results at Michael Garron Hospital can be accessed within 72 hours

The Michael Garron Hospital's COVID-19 Assessment Centre is located on the hospital grounds and has a separate entrance off of Mortimer Avenue.

Those who are being given COVID-19 tests at the Michael Garron Hospital assessment centre in East York can get the results within 48 to 72 hours.

According to the hospital’s website, the test results will be accessible to the person tested within that three-day window.

The hospital’s website also warned residents that the COVID-19 Assessment Centre’s hotline has been experiencing an extremely high volume of calls recently and people may not get through on their first call.

“We are experiencing a very high volume of calls to our COVID-19 Assessment Centre. Our phone lines are fully operational; however, due to the large number of people calling in, your call may not go through,” said the statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The Assessment Centre is located at 825 Coxwell Ave., on the hospital grounds. It has a separate entrance from the rest of the hospital that can be accessed off of Mortimer Avenue.

People who may have symptoms of COVID-19 (for example a fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, runny nose and joint aches) should call ahead and book an appointment at the assessment centre by calling the hotline at 416-469-6858.

The centre’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but it can be visited only by appointment. Walk ins will not be accepted.

The reason it will be appointment based is to prioritize potential cases and prevent unnecessary visits to the assessment centre or the hospital.

The process for COVID-19 testing is after the patient arrives, they will be screened and then assessed by a physician or a nurse and if they detect a potential case, the patient will be tested.

If urgent care is needed, visit an emergency centre and call 911 and inform them of your travel/contact history and symptoms.

For more information on Michael Garron Hospital’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre, please visit https://tehn.ca/programs-services/covid-19-assessment-centre

For more information on COVID-19, you can call Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600, Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.