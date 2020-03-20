Teesdale food bank, Meals on Wheels continue to be supported by The Neighbourhood Group

This Beach Metro News file photo from February 2019 shows volunteers with The Neighbourhood Group's Meals on Wheels program loading up food for delivery.

The Neighbourhood Group, which offers a number of support services in East Toronto including Meals on Wheels and the Teesdale food bank, has adjusted some of its programs and operations for the next few weeks as the city deals with the COVID19 crisis.

According to the Neighbourhood Group’s website, their staff members and volunteers are being screened and they are taking extra safety precautions for services that involve contact with members of the public.

“We have had to make difficult decisions about which programs will stay open and which will be temporarily closed in order to keep our clients, volunteers, staff and the community safe,” said The Neighbourhood Group on its website.

All of its agency locations are closed, but the two main telephone lines of 416-925-4363 and 416-691-7407 will be answered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We will make every effort to answer questions and provide assistance and support over the phone,” said the statement.

The services that will be available by phone are Home At Last Coordination, Housing Access Support, Seniors Intake and Youth Outreach Workers and Youth Awoken.

Adjustments have been made to programs including the Community Personal Support Workers, Supportive Housing and Youth Outreach Workers and Youth Awoken.

The Teesdale Community Food Bank at 40 Teesdale Place will remain open but will only allow a limited number of people in at a time.

The Meals on Wheels program continues to be supported by volunteers with help from The Neighbourhood Group.

The upcoming events Leaders in Transition and Weekend Youth Program have been cancelled.

For more information, please visit www.theneighbourhoodgroup.org/wearehere