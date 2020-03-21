Suspect sought after man stabbed in fight on Kingston Road in southwest Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a stabbing yesterday afternoon on Kingston Road in southwest Scarborough.
Police were called at 4:06 p.m. to a reported fight between two men inside a store in the Kingston Road and Sandown Avenue area on Friday, March 20.
According to police, one of the men in the fight produced a knife and stabbed the other man. The victim was also struck with a blunt object, police said.
The victim’s injuries were considered life threatening when police arrived, and he was taken to hospital by emergency run. He is since believed to have undergone surgery and his injuries are now considered to be serious but not life threatening.
Police have no description of the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
