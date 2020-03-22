Deja View: From Tony’s Fruit Market to Ends on Queen Street East at Elmer Avenue

Chris Nicholls took photo above of Tony's Fruit Market in 1985. Inset photo shows the Queen Street East and Elmer Avenue location from earlier this year.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Many Beachers will more likely remember the business that took over Tony’s Fruit Market in 1985.

That business was Ends, now obviously also vacated for quite some time. Who among us didn’t purchase sweat socks or T-shirts from this establishment?

The original image above was taken by local photographer Chris Nicholls at the northeast corner of Elmer Avenue and Queen Street East.

Thank you, Chris, for another fantastic contribution. If you’d like to see more of Chris’ work, check out chrisnicholls.live

If you, like Chris, have a box of old photos of the Beach just laying around on your basement floor, why not drop me a line at gdvandyke61@gmail.com