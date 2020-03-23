Michael Garron Hospital seeking donations of Personal Protective Equipment to deal with COVID-19 crisis

This photo shows the entrance to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Michael Garron Hospital in East York. The hospital has started a collection drive for donations of Personal Protective Equipment today.

Michael Garron Hospital in East York is seeking donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gowns, gloves, goggles and face masks from the community as it continues to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Michael Warner, director of critical care at the hospital on Coxwell Avenue, made the plea for donations on social media and a newly created website over the weekend.

“To fight COVID-19 healthcare professionals need gowns, gloves, masks and eye protection in high quantities. Without these items the patients cannot be treated,” Warner said on the website.

“To meet the critical demand we are calling on anyone with unopened PPE that has not expired to donate.”

Donations can be dropped off at the hospital’s receiving department at 825 Coxwell Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Businesses such as construction companies, drywallers, tattoo parlours, veterinary clinics, cosmetic clinics, nail salons and dental clinics could be possible sources of the donations.

For more information on the PPE drive, please visit https://theppedrive.com/