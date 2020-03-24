Danforth East Community Association asks residents to display art in windows to help lift spirits

The Danforth East Community Association is trying to spread a little bit of happiness and build community spirit with a campaign featuring art in the windows of neighbourhood homes and businesses today (Tuesday, March 24).
The art theme for today’s event is trees, and residents and businesses that are able are asked to display pictures, photos or other images of trees in their windows.
The campaign plans to continue each Tuesday with a different theme as the community deals with the COVID-19 crisis.
The Danforth East Community Association covers an area bounded by Main Street to the east; Monarch Park Avenue to the west; Mortimer/Lumsden to the north; and the railway tracks to the south.
For more information on the window-display campaign, please visit https://www.facebook.com/DanforthEastCommunityAssociation/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.