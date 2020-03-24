Danforth East Community Association asks residents to display art in windows to help lift spirits

The Danforth East Community Association is helping build community spirit during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Danforth East Community Association is trying to spread a little bit of happiness and build community spirit with a campaign featuring art in the windows of neighbourhood homes and businesses today (Tuesday, March 24).

The art theme for today’s event is trees, and residents and businesses that are able are asked to display pictures, photos or other images of trees in their windows.

The campaign plans to continue each Tuesday with a different theme as the community deals with the COVID-19 crisis.

The Danforth East Community Association covers an area bounded by Main Street to the east; Monarch Park Avenue to the west; Mortimer/Lumsden to the north; and the railway tracks to the south.

For more information on the window-display campaign, please visit https://www.facebook.com/DanforthEastCommunityAssociation/