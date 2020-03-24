Police in 55 Division seek public’s help locating missing 21-year-old woman

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating Ishante Copper-Morgan, 21, who was last seen on March 21 in the Lumsden and Eastdale avenues area of East York.

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Ishante Copper-Morgan, 21, was last seen on Saturday, March 21, at 6:30 a.m., in the Lumsden and Eastdale avenues area.

She is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a medium build, with short black braids.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 55 Division police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com