Police in 55 Division seek public’s help locating missing 21-year-old woman

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Ishante Copper-Morgan, 21, was last seen on Saturday, March 21, at 6:30 a.m., in the Lumsden and Eastdale avenues area.
She is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a medium build, with short black braids.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 55 Division police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
