Winter Stations photo contest lets residents share how they are staying connected during COVID-19 crisis

This artist's image shows the Kaleidoscope of the Senses installation on Woodbine Beach

Local residents are invited to share how they are staying connected to the things that are important to them as they deal with the realities of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Beach Village BIA, East End Arts and Winter Stations are holding a social media photo contest.

Participants are invited to share a photo on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ConnectWinterStations2020. There are four prizes of gift baskets to be won. The gift baskets will have a minimum value of $200, and the first place basket will be worth more than $450.

To be eligible to win, participants must be following @BeachVillagBIA, @EastEndArtsTO! and @Winter.Stations.

Winter Stations 2020 is on display at Woodbine Beach until March 31. Winter Stations local partners include the Beach Village BIA and East End Arts.

Originally featuring four works of art, Winter Stations is now down to three installations as the Noodle Feed exhibit had to be removed for safety and damage reasons.

The remaining three installations are The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble from Centennial College; Mirage from Spain; and Kaleidoscope of the Senses from Scotland.

The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble consists of three structures of varying sizes formed of a series of stacked wooden prisms in a circular shape beside a giant steel drum. Metal bells will hang as well, releasing sounds like a wind chime.

Mirage was designed to read the movements of the sun and people. Depending on where visitors to the exhibit are positioned, they see either a red transparent sun setting or a light and bright rising sun. As they walk closer, they will see the thin structure that makes these two realities possible.

Kaleidoscope of the Senses re-purposes the existing lifeguard chair and brings together a dynamic composition of elements that are “both a visual and experiential celebration of the senses and a metaphor of the body in space.”

Those visiting Winter Stations exhibits on Woodbine Beach are reminded that they must practice social/physical distancing in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus even though the exhibits are outside and far apart from each other.

For more information, please visit https://winterstations.com/