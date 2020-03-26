Two men arrested shortly after financial institution robbed in Leslieville

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a financial institution in Leslieville early on the afternoon of Thursday, March 26.
Police were called to the intersection of Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East just before 1 p.m. for the reported robbery of a financial institution. Two men armed with handguns had robbed the institution and fled the area.
Police were able to quickly apprehend one of the suspects as he headed east from the scene.
A second suspect was arrested in the Eastwood and Gainsborough roads area shortly afterwards.
Police had flooded the area with a number of officers and units and including the canine unit.
No one was injured in the incident.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.