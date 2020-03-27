Man, 43, charged with fraud in connection with shipping of COVID-19 testing kits

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged fraud involving COVID-19 testing kits after a search warrant was executed in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area on Thursday, March 26.
According to a police press release, the Toronto Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit was notified on March 25 by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Toronto, and the HSI National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPRCC), that a parcel had been intercepted at the Canada/US border.
The parcel allegedly contained 25 individual prohibited COVID-19 testing kits.
Toronto police investigators worked in partnership with HSI Toronto, HSI IPRCC, and Canada Post Security & Investigation Services, to determine that more parcels had allegedly been sent from a Toronto address. Those parcels allegedly contained prohibited COVID-19 tests were shipped across Canada and into the United States.
Jesse Wong, 43, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of a forgery device.
Toronto police are reminding all members of the public to be extra vigilant when it comes to those trying to sell or provide products or services associated to COVID-19. There are no legitimate ‘home test kits’ available, police said.
Anyone who believes they have been approached or contacted by someone who is misrepresenting themselves in an effort sell goods or services should report to police online at www.tps.on.ca/core
Police can also be contacted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.