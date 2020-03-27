Man, 43, charged with fraud in connection with shipping of COVID-19 testing kits

Toronto police have charged a man with fraud after COVID-19 test kits were allegedly shipped from Canada to the United States.

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged fraud involving COVID-19 testing kits after a search warrant was executed in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area on Thursday, March 26.

According to a police press release, the Toronto Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit was notified on March 25 by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Toronto, and the HSI National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPRCC), that a parcel had been intercepted at the Canada/US border.

The parcel allegedly contained 25 individual prohibited COVID-19 testing kits.

Toronto police investigators worked in partnership with HSI Toronto, HSI IPRCC, and Canada Post Security & Investigation Services, to determine that more parcels had allegedly been sent from a Toronto address. Those parcels allegedly contained prohibited COVID-19 tests were shipped across Canada and into the United States.

Jesse Wong, 43, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of a forgery device.

Toronto police are reminding all members of the public to be extra vigilant when it comes to those trying to sell or provide products or services associated to COVID-19. There are no legitimate ‘home test kits’ available, police said.

Anyone who believes they have been approached or contacted by someone who is misrepresenting themselves in an effort sell goods or services should report to police online at www.tps.on.ca/core

Police can also be contacted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com