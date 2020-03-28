Police seek help finding missing man last seen in February near Coxwell and Danforth

Robert Hull, 55, was last seen on the night of Feb. 19 in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in February.

In Tweet released on the morning of March 28, police said Robert Hull, 55, was last seen on the evening of Feb. 19 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area.

He is described as six-feet, one-inch tall, with a muscular build. He has dark blond hair, a goatee and black framed prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, a t-shirt, a blue and white baseball cap and beige work boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com