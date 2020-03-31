In My Opinion: The March 31 edition of Beach Metro News has been printed and we are continuing to keep you informed in print and online

The March 31 print edition of the Beach Metro News will be on the street today.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

The March 31 print edition of the Beach Metro News, which will be on the streets today, is the result of the extra efforts of a lot of people over the past two weeks. Beach Metro News has had to make a number of adjustments to the way we are operating in order to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

As has everyone else over the past month, we’ve seen what we do and how we are able to do it go through some massive changes.

One thing that has not changed is our commitment to delivering the news to the community during this ongoing crisis and beyond.

You can count on us, and you will be able to continue to count on us, to provide residents with as much information as possible not only about the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus but also on all of the other important issues to the community.

That information will come to you through the print edition of the Beach Metro News and also on our website at www.beachmetro.com.

Information about COVID-19 and its impacts changes rapidly, so please do visit us online on a regular basis.

We are grateful that when the Province of Ontario ordered non-essential businesses closed, it recognized the importance of the news media and the “essential service” we provide. We’re also grateful the province recognized that printing presses, truckers and delivery people play an essential role in providing the newspaper you are now reading.

We cannot say a big enough thank you to our volunteer delivery people who are getting the paper out to you in a safe manner which follows all hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

Since 1972, Beach Metro News has depended on the dedication of our volunteers and the strong support of our readers. That continues more than ever through this current crisis.

The way we’ve created this paper has been far from normal to say the least, and will be that way for the foreseeable future. Work is now being done from home by staff members, and we’re communicating, sharing and creating online.

I’m sure many other people are now working from home as well, and are also finding it to be a very different reality from what they are used to. We too have transformed our basements or dining room tables into our new offices, and are holding video meetings and group chats as opposed to person-to-person contact.

One of the things I’ve loved about Beach Metro News since I arrived here in late 2018 is how we are such a hub in the life of the community.

We’re situated right near Main and Gerrard, and folks are always walking in the door — be it to take out a classified or retail ad, to let us know about an event they are hosting for our Community Calendar page, to tell us about an important news story people need to know about, or just for a chat as they are passing by.

That’s one of the things I’m really missing right now.

However, this is all a result of what must be done to stop the spread of COVID-19.

We’re doing our part, and I urge everyone else to do the same.

If we want to get back to our normal lives, we must make every effort possible to stop the spread of this virus now.

Unfortunately, though, there are still people who don’t seem to be getting the message about the vital importance of social distancing and staying home except for non-essential reasons.

What they are not understanding about this deadly virus and how quickly it spreads is beyond me. They need to smarten up fast as their actions are putting other people in serious danger. At this point, that’s inexcusable.