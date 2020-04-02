Beaches-East York MP Erskine-Smith to host Facebook Live meeting for constituents tonight on COVID-19

Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith will be hosting a Facebook Live meeting tonight (Thursday, April 2) at 7:30 p.m. to answer questions from constituents about COVID-19 and other issues.
To be part of tonight’s meeting, please go to https://www.facebook.com/beynate/posts/3089583041160868?utm_source=MP%20Erskine-Smith%27s%20Non-Partisan%20Email%20Newsletter%20List&utm_campaign=e07f7409e1-2017%20Year%20in%20Review_COPY_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cc3069038f-e07f7409e1-132674205&mc_cid=e07f7409e1&mc_eid=8cc525ca2a
Erskine-Smith will also be hosting a Zoom Townhall meeting at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 3 for Beaches-East York riding business owners, where he will answer questions and take feedback. Local business owners wishing to take part should go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/401630483?utm_source=MP+Erskine-Smith%27s+Non-Partisan+Email+Newsletter+List&utm_campaign=e07f7409e1-2017+Year+in+Review_COPY_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cc3069038f-e07f7409e1-132674205&mc_cid=e07f7409e1&mc_eid=8cc525ca2a
For next week, Erskine-Smith said in a newsletter that he will try to combine the weekly Facebook Live meeting (Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.) with Zoom to expand accessibility to constituents. More details will be sent on that next week.
Constituents can also get up-to-date information on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at Erskine-Smith’s website at https://nerskine-smith.liberal.ca/news-nouvelles/information-about-covid-19/?utm_source=MP+Erskine-Smith%27s+Non-Partisan+Email+Newsletter+List&utm_campaign=e07f7409e1-2017+Year+in+Review_COPY_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cc3069038f-e07f7409e1-132674205&mc_cid=e07f7409e1&mc_eid=8cc525ca2a
