One person suffers minor injuries after “sewer gas” explosion near Coxwell and Danforth avenues

One person has suffered minor injuries after an explosion in the Coxwell and Danforth avenues area on the morning of Thursday, April 2.
According to the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the intersection at approximately 9:46 a.m. for reports of an explosion.
Work was being done on a manhole in the area when a build-up of sewer gas may have taken place and then exploded.
One person was taken to hospital with what were reportedly minor injuries.
