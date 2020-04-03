East Toronto residents can order food-bearing plants through Treemobile for pick-up or delivery

Volunteers with Treemobile prepare food-bearing plants outside St. Saviour's Church on Kimberley Avenue in this Beach Metro News file photo. East Toronto residents can order food-bearing plants, shrubs and trees from Treemobile.

Treemobile has announced that April 13 is the last day for East Toronto residents to place an order for delivery or pick up of food-bearing plants.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only pick-up or delivery of these plants will be available on the weekend of April 25 and 26. Planting of the trees or shrubs on residents’ properties by Treemobile volunteers will not be taking place this year.

Treemobile offers a wide variety of food-bearing plants.

The East Toronto pick-ups are slated for St. Saviour’s churchyard at 43 Kimberley Ave. in the Main and Gerrard streets area. Safe social distancing practices will be observed during the pick-up of the trees and shrubs.

For exact information on how this will work in light of COVID-19 restrictions and for information on ordering, please visit www.transitiontreemobile.org

Treemobile is a local, not for profit, volunteer project that has been bringing local food growing to the Greater Toronto Area for 10 years. They stock everything from apple trees to asparagus.

All profits go towards the Edible Community Garden Grant. The grant is to encourage community groups to grow more food-bearing shrubs, bushes and trees.