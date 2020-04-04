Letters to the Editor: Thanks to woman in Loblaws line who offered to pay entire grocery bill for man who had forgotten wallet

Another customer offered to pay the grocery bill for a man who had left his wallet at home while shopping in the Loblaws on Victoria Park Avenue just north of Gerrard Street East.

It was time to restock the kitchen so I went to the Loblaws near Victoria Park Avenueand Gerrard Street East early Wednesday morning to lay in enough groceries for another week or longer.

I filled my cart, went to the cashier and was almost checked out when a pocket pat revealed that I had left my wallet at home. Gawd!

I explained my plight to the cashier and asked if I called home and had my wife read the number from a card, could that work? The cashier was about to tell me my options when a lady from the next lane over approached. She had overheard my dilemma.

She then offered to pay my entire grocery bill to help me out!

I started to say well, that might work, but I would need her address so I could drop off the money but she shook her head, she was insistent that in these perilous times it was important to help out one another. The cashier then said she could easily place a hold on the checkout and I could get my card and return for my groceries. But I was flabbergasted by the other lady’s absolutely unconditional and generous offer of help. I thanked her profusely and told her that she was beyond kind.

I finished bagging and left the groceries behind. When I returned with my wallet 20 minutes later I waited in line at the marked safe distance waiting for the customer in front to be finished, then paid for my groceries. I discussed the generosity of the unknown woman with Helen, the cashier in lane seven, who agreed that kindness has not evaporated in this crisis.

My bill was $250.

With the incredible, overwhelming generosity of people like that unknown woman in the grocery store last Wednesday, I know we’ll make it through this OK.

Randall Moore