Deja Views: Grocery shopping and free parking in the Beach circa 1985

The above photo was taken by Chris Nicholls of the Valu-Mart on Queen Street East in the Beach in 1985. Inset photo shows the site earlier this year.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

If you want to do a little grocery shopping and park your car FOR FREE, yes for free, then Valu-Mart is it. The archival photo image above was taken by photographer Chris Nicholls in 1985.

I lived around the corner from this Queen Street East store for 11 years, and just loved it. The staff, the deals, the atmosphere.

Thank you Chris, for another fantastic submission.

If you have old photos of the Beach, Kew Gardens, your house on Juniper Avenue or the Leuty Lifeguard Station, send them to me at gvandyke61@gmail.com. I’d love to see them.