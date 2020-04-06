Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre’s food bank open on Tuesdays, donations from community sought

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, left, helps out the Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre recently. Photo: Twitter.

By CHESKA LIM

Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre is still running its Emergency Food Bank program every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The food bank will be open at the centre at 86 Blake St., in the Jones and Strathcona avenues area. The food bank will be accessible from the east gym doors facing Kempton Howard Park.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the food bank is need of donations from the community.

Most needed are non-perishable food items such as noodles, pasta, canned proteins or vegetables, rice, lentils and beans. Ziplock and reusable bags are also needed.

For a comprehensive list of the items needed, please visit @eastviewcentre on Twitter, or click https://twitter.com/eastviewcentre/status/1243286417733750784?s=20

Cash donations to the Eastview food bank can be made by going to https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/eastview-neighbourhood-community-centre/

Eastview wants to remind people that toilet paper, soap, sanitary products, pet products, and diapers are not available at the food bank.

Eastview’s website is also advises people to visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EastviewNeighbourhoodCommunityCentre/, in order to be updated on service days and times.

Last month, Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre reported helping up to 150 community members, and is projecting that number to rise as the COVID- 19 situation continues.

“Our Emergency Food Security program,” the community centre states on their website, “has a powerful, positive, impact on the mental, emotional and physical health of our community members.”

Eastview staff members are continuing to assist and keep in touch with vulnerable members of the community.

Recreational, fitness, social, or leaning programs are temporarily closed until further notice.

If you have any specific questions you would like to ask Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre, please call 416-392-1750 or visit https://eastviewcentre.com/