Beach United Church presents online lecture/concert on The Bob Dylan Story

An online lecture/concert on The Bob Dylan story is being presented by Dr. Mike Daley through Beach United Church this month. Shown is the Blood on the Tracks album cover from 1975.

Beach United Church will be making a lecture/concert by Dr. Mike Daley on The Bob Dylan Story available online to residents.

People wishing to view the lecture are asked to go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-bob-dylan-story-an-online-lectureconcert-with-dr-mike-daley-tickets-101670332702

The lecture/concert will be available for viewing from April 9 to 23, and the specific link will sent to those who register at Eventbrite.

A suggested donation of $10 is being asked for from those wishing to view the lecture/concert, and organizers are “counting on your generous support for Beach United in this new initiative.”

The donations will cover Daley’s fee plus support other community initiatives at Beach United.

Daley, a musicologist and lecturer on music history as well as a longtime professional musician who has worked with Jeff Healey and the Travellers, presented a popular lecture series on Leonard Cohen earlier this year at Beach United.

Along with the Dylan lecture/concert, Daley will also hold a live question-and-answer session online on Monday, April 20 at 11 a.m. Participants will be sent the link for that session once they have registered.