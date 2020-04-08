Beach United Church presents online lecture/concert on The Bob Dylan Story

Beach United Church will be making a lecture/concert by Dr. Mike Daley on The Bob Dylan Story available online to residents.
People wishing to view the lecture are asked to go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-bob-dylan-story-an-online-lectureconcert-with-dr-mike-daley-tickets-101670332702
The lecture/concert will be available for viewing from April 9 to 23, and the specific link will sent to those who register at Eventbrite.
A suggested donation of $10 is being asked for from those wishing to view the lecture/concert, and organizers are “counting on your generous support for Beach United in this new initiative.”
The donations will cover Daley’s fee plus support other community initiatives at Beach United.
Daley, a musicologist and lecturer on music history as well as a longtime professional musician who has worked with Jeff Healey and the Travellers, presented a popular lecture series on Leonard Cohen earlier this year at Beach United.
Along with the Dylan lecture/concert, Daley will also hold a live question-and-answer session online on Monday, April 20 at 11 a.m. Participants will be sent the link for that session once they have registered.
