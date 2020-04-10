Beach Memories: We will take on fight against COVID-19 and we will triumph

Beach historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala reminds local residents of the community's indomitable spirit which will be needed to triumph in the fight against COVID-19.

By GENE DOMAGALA

The tragic calamity that is happening around the world is one of the worst devastations that has happened in our lifetime.

I don’t know if it is one of the worst tragedies in the history of civilization. There certainly have been others such as the Spanish Flu which went around the world after the First World War and took the lives of more than 200 million people.

There were also epidemics during the Middle Ages that wiped out nearly half the known world. There have also been smallpox, diphtheria and other deadly tragedies that have taken so many lives.

Historically, I don’t know how many epidemics have happened. Only the ages can tell.

One thing I do know is that Canadians, like those in other nations, will do their utmost to get rid of this terrible COVID-19 or coronavirus.

We, the people in the Beach, have an indomitable spirit to take on this terrible scourge and beat it.

We Beach Canadians realize it might take a while, but we will make sure this scourge is beaten.

I have great faith in my fellow Beach Canadians. We will triumph!