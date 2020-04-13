East Toronto Food Coalition arranging emergency food hampers for those in need during COVID-19 crisis

The East Toronto Food Coalition is collecting donations for distribution in emergency food hampers to those in need. Photo: Submitted.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

The East Toronto Food Coalition (ETFC) has been formed to help those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis by providing them with food hampers.

Beach resident Ally Lariviere organized the group earlier this month along with help from a partner who wants to remain silent. The ETFC is working in collaboration with CARE Mongers East GTA – Covid Supports.

Since the ETFC started it has helped more than 60 area families, and the numbers of people who need their help continues to grow.

“As we saw the need for food hubs and limitations on accessing food banks, ETFC was formed to create immediate access to essential foods,” Lariviere told Beach Metro News.

The informal, non-profit organization has about 10 volunteers who help with the delivery and packaging of the food along with other administrative duties.

The ETFC has now partnered with The People’s Pantry and Kitchen 24 to expand its food hamper service to a wider area of Greater Toronto.

“ETFC is a vital support given to GTA residents who are not able to obtain essential food items,” said Lariviere. “Our clients are solely reliant on our services during this crisis to ensure their food security.”

Along with the volunteer drivers, also helping with the delivery of the food hampers locally is Bike Brigade, she said.

Anyone wishing to help volunteer with the ETFC is asked to send an email to covidfoodcoalition@gmail.com

The ETFC is grateful for donations of food items, and possible storage sites as well.

Both perishable and non-perishable food items will be accepted for donation by the ETFC. Also needed for the hampers being delivered to families are personal hygiene products and baby essentials.

Donations can be dropped off by appointment only at 1575 Queen St. E.

Monetary donations to the ETFC for the purchase of hamper items can be made by email to covidfoodcoalition@gmail.com

With no end in sight to COVID-19 crisis, Lariviere said the ETFC would be providing its services for as long as needed.

“ETFC is prepared to continue our work for the entire duration of this pandemic and as need thereafter,” she said.

For more information, please visit the Facebook page of the East Toronto Food Coalition (https://www.facebook.com/East-Toronto-Food-Coalition-ETFC-102830434724258/ ) or the Facebook page of Care Mongers East GTA – Covid Supports at https://www.facebook.com/CARE-Mongers-East-GTA-COVID-Support-113473693640836/?ref=nf&hc_ref=ARSc3bpZfQA7JDkrUR3UpNiV0tEw6pih5Aln9wRUUPvSCugxfiw0fcH3aCObzp7w5H4