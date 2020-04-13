Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling house fire near Munro Park Avenue in the Beach

Toronto firefighters are seen here in this Beach Metro News file photo.

Toronto Fire Service investigators are looking into the cause of a two-alarm fire late on the night of Sunday, April 12 at a home in the Munro Park Avenue and Queen Street East area.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze. There were no residents in the house at the time of fire, and no other injuries.

The home is located on a private road called Lake Front, which runs east to west, at the foot of Munro Park Avenue just north of the beach.

The fire was fully involved on all three floors when firefighters arrived at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Estimated damage to the home is unknown at this time.