Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling house fire near Munro Park Avenue in the Beach

Toronto Fire Service investigators are looking into the cause of a two-alarm fire late on the night of Sunday, April 12 at a home in the Munro Park Avenue and Queen Street East area.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze. There were no residents in the house at the time of fire, and no other injuries.
The home is located on a private road called Lake Front, which runs east to west, at the foot of Munro Park Avenue just north of the beach.
The fire was fully involved on all three floors when firefighters arrived at approximately 11:45 p.m.
Estimated damage to the home is unknown at this time.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.