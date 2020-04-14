Local councillor to take part in 24-hour virtual cycling fundraiser, CRUSH COVID, in support of Michael Garron Hospital

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will take part in the CRUSH COVID 24-hour virtual cycling marathon in support of Michael Garron Hospital later this month.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford is inviting residents to join him in a unique fundraiser in support of front line workers at Michael Garron Hospital.

The CRUSH COVID event will see participants ride their stationary bikes for all or part of the 24 Hour Zwift Cycling Marathon virtual event. Participants can ride as individuals or as part of a team.

The virtual ride is being organized by Michael Garron Hospital and Toronto Hustle (which encourages cycling, develops talent and advocates for safe streets).

The CRUSH COVID fundraiser takes place from 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Bradford told Beach Metro News he intends to ride for the entire 24 hours to help raise funds to ensure Michael Garron Hospital can purchase needed equipment and respond to emerging priorities to support its workers in their fight to CRUSH COVID.

“As an East Ender, cyclist, and Toronto City Councillor, I’m doing my part by riding 24 hours to CRUSH COVID. I’m asking you to get involved any way you can. Ride, donate, or share,” said Bradford.

He said the spirit shown by community members as they find ways to help those most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis inspired him to take part in cycling fundraiser.

“The outpouring of support during this pandemic has been heartwarming. I’ve been inundated with residents reaching out to contribute,” Bradford said. ”Whether it’s donating to food banks, volunteering with community organizations, or delivering groceries to vulnerable neighbours – there is no shortage of community spirit in Beaches-East York.”

Bradford’s participation in the fundraiser will be livestreamed at facebook.com/BradMBradford

He encouraged everyone to find a way to take part and support the cause.

“CRUSH COVID is the perfect example of how we do things in the East End – we dig deep, we come together and we support those who need it. The incredible team at Michael Garron Hospital is not only keeping us healthy and safe in this time of crisis but they’re also inspiring us to action and participation.

For more information on to how participate, please visit toronto-hustle.com/crush-covid

For information on how to contribute financially to the CRUSH COVID campaign, please visit www.crushcovid.ca