Police seek man in connection with robbery, assault at pharmacy near Coxwell and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation at a pharmacy in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area.
Police said they were called to the pharmacy on Saturday, April 11, at approximately 6:45 p.m. after a man allegedly stoled a quantity of items and assaulted staff members as he attempted to escape.
Once outside, police allege a man then attacked a woman in the pharmacy parking lot and attempted to steal her purse. The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.
The suspect is described as six-feet, one-inch tall, with a large build, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He is believed to between ages 30 to 40, with a short black afro, and a full black beard.
He was wearing a black hooded coat, black track pants with white stripes, grey shoes, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,
