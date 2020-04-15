Balmy Beach Club rugby players take part in blood donor challenge

Coach Paul Myers of the Balmy Beach Rugby Club donates blood to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Balmy Beach Rugby Club members are taking part in a challenge to increase blood donations across the province. Photo: Submitted.

By MARY BETH DENOMY

A sport better known for leaving blood on the field is stepping up to support the Canadian Blood Services off the field in this time of need.

The Balmy Beach Club men’s and women’s rugby teams have challenged the Burlington Centaurs Rugby Football Club to see who can get the most members to donate blood.

Players, coaches and fans must make an appointment to donate by going to Canadian Blood Services www.blood.ca and show up wearing their team colours.

To be counted, participants post a picture online using the hashtag #uptheblood.

Most number of donations wins and the losers must wear the dirty, sweaty jerseys of the opposing team for post-game beers, once the season resumes.

Balmy Beach Club rugby player and organizer, Lisa De Sario says they are giving back “to the healthcare system that has sewn us up, popped us back into place and fixed us up when the sport we love so much hasn’t loved us back!”

The challenge closes May 31.

All local residents are reminded there is always a need to donate blood, especially as the health care system deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on how to become a blood donor, please contact Canadian Blood Services at www.blood.ca