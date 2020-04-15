Online auction featuring items from Beach Village BIA merchants set for evening of April 15

The Beach Village Online Auction featuring items up for bid from local merchants begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

The Beach Village BIA will present an online auction on the evening of Wednesday, April 15, featuring a large selection of items from local stores up for bid.

The first-ever Beach Village Online Auction begins at 6 p.m. this evening. Those wishing to bid on items need to register for the auction by visiting the Beach Village BIA on Instagram at @BeachVillageBIA

Participants can also register to bid by visiting the BIA’s website at https://thebeachvillage.com/online-auction and clicking on the Instagram link.

The auction will be hosted by local merchants Daphne from Boa Boutique and Carla from Yoka.

Beach Village BIA stores offering items for sale in the auction include the Belgian Chocolate Shop, Arts on Queen, Boa Boutique, The Dog Market, Ed’ Real Scoop, Eye Candy Opticians, Fox theatre, Freshii, Hair Dynamix, Our Cottage, Pippins Tea Company, Pro League Sports, PUR Yoga, Pure + Simple, Rapley & Company, Scholars Education Centre, Set Me Free, Simple Cures, The Artisans, Therapy Lounge, UK Designer Sale, Veloute Bistro & Lounge, and Yoka.

Each store has an item up for bid in the auction, and a set minimum price. Shoppers can continue to bid on the items while the auction is taking place.

With many stores ordered closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online auction is a way for area shoppers to show their support for local businesses in the Beach.

The Beach Village BIA serves businesses along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard and Lockwood Road.

For more on the need to support local business during COVID-19, please see our earlier story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/03/25/east-toronto-residents-reminded-by-bias-that-support-of-local-businesses-during-covid-19-crisis-is-vitally-important/