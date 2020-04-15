Hydro vault explosion reported at Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue

Emergency crews are in the area after reports of an explosion at the intersection of Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 15.

A hydro vault fire in the Beach led to the closure of Queen Street East between Hambly and Hammersmith avenues this afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the intersection of Wineva Avenue and Queen Street East just before 4 p.m. for what was originally reported as a sewage line blowing up. However, Toronto Fire Services now have the call listed as a hydro vault explosion and fire.

No one has been reported injured in the incident.

The traffic lights are out at the intersection.

Queen Street East is presently closed between Hambly and Hammersmith avenues.