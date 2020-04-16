Man charged in connection with alleged convenience store robbery near Warden and Danforth avenues

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a pair of alleged convenience store robberies on April 11.

The Toronto police Hold Up Squad has announced the arrest of a man in connection with the alleged robberies of two convenience stores.

According to police, the incidents took place on Saturday, April 11, at a convenience stores located at Warden and Danforth avenues, and at Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

Police allege that on both occasions a man entered the stores while attempting to conceal his identity with a mask and then stated he had a gun and demanded cash from the store clerks.

Police were able to make an arrest on April 11 in connection with the incidents.

Miguel Vaughn Dyer, 46, of Toronto, has been charged with robbery with violence, assault with intent to steal and two counts of disguise with intent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hold Up Squad at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at https://www.222tips.com,