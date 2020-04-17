City does not have current plans to use former Days Inn hotel in the Beach as interim accommodation site in COVID-19 fight

The former Days Inn Hotel is not being considered for use by the City of Toronto in its COVID-19 plans at this point in time. Inset photo shows the redevelopment application for the 1684 Queen St. E. site. Photos by Alan Shackleton.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

The City of Toronto does not have any current plans to use the site of the former Days Inn Hotel on Queen Street East in the Beach as an accommodation facility for those dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

Beach Metro News was told by a resident earlier this week that there were plans to use the former hotel, at 1684 Queen St. E. just west of Kingston Road, as a site for people dealing with COVID-19. It was not clear if this meant seniors, homeless people or front line workers.

“City staff have considered the Days Inn Hotel on Queen as an interim site during the pandemic,” Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford told Beach Metro News on Friday, April 17.

“They have visited the property multiple times and are grateful for the cooperation and support from everyone involved to explore this as possible resource in our ongoing fight against the coronavirus. As of today, staff are not pursuing the Days Inn based on the type of space they need. In times like this, we’re keeping as many options open as possible when it comes to providing the supports to residents who need them most.”

The building has been a hotel for decades, but ceased its operations for good on April 1 of this year. It is now part of the proposed site of a planned six-storey residential building.

A sign taped to the front window of the hotel and signed by the Chemij Family read:

“After 44 years in business it is with deep sadness, that our hotel will be shutting its doors for good effective April 1, 2020. We the owners had to make this very difficult decision sooner than expected, due to the prevailing situation and uncertainty about the global pandemic outbreak. It has been a pleasure to be part of this community and we will miss it deeply. Wishing everyone all the very best, and stay safe.”

There is now a zoning bylaw change being sought by Queen Kingston Holdings Inc. and Penny Lane Holdings Inc. to build a six-storey, 110-unit residential building at 1684-1702 Queen St. E.

That building site is on the north side of Queen between Orchard Park Boulevard and Penny Lane and includes land to the east of the hotel on which the Murphy’s Law Pub and Brett’s Ice Cream buildings are located.

The front of the Murphy’s Law building appears to be included in the architectural plans submitted to the City of Toronto as part of the rezoning application.

For more information on the plans for the site, please go to http://app.toronto.ca/AIC/index.do and type in the 1684 Queen St. E. address in the search bar.