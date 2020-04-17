Young man suffers life-threatening injuries after falling or being pushed from balcony during fight in Dawes Road and Park Vista area

Police are investigating after a young man suffered life-threatening injuries after either falling or being pushed from a balcony of an apartment in East York where a fight involving several people was taking place early on the morning of April 17.

A young man is in critical condition in hospital after either falling or being pushed from a balcony of a building in the Dawes Road and Park Vista area early on the morning of Friday, April 17.

According to Toronto police “the male who fell is under 18 years old and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.”

The incident happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. when police were called for a report of a fight involving several people in an apartment and on its balcony.

Police would not release the exact address of the apartment building or what floor the fight took place on.

Police said they did not have an exact number of people who were involved in the incident, but said several people were taking part. A number of people also fled the scene once police arrived.

There are no descriptions available of people being sought in connection with the incident.

The circumstances for the fight are not known.

Police continue to investigate whether the victim fell or was pushed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://222tips.com