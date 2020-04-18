Man’s body found behind building on Queen Street East in the Beach

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered behind a building on Queen Street East in the Beach on the evening of Friday, April 17.
Police were called to the rear of the buildings at 1661 Queen St. E. at approximately 6:30 p.m. for reports of the body of a man having been discovered.
The man is believed to be in his 40s and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body was found in the area behind the Beach Cinemas and Champions off-track betting, which is bounded by Queen Street East to the north and Eastern Avenue as it curves around from both the east and the south.
Last night police said they were waiting for the coroner to rule on a cause of death.
Toronto Police Operations sent a tweet late last night saying the incident was a “non-suspicious investigation” into the man’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 55 Division officers at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
