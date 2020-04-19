Deja Views remembers the Q.B. Soda Grill on Queen Street East

The Q.B. Soda Grill at the corner of Queen Street East and Hambly Avenue is shown in the above photo from the 1980s by Chris Nicholls. Inset photo shows the corner now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Imagine a hot breakfast for under 2 bucks?

I always loved these Mom & Pop “greasy spoon” restaurants.

The northeast corner of Hambly Avenue and Queen Street East has had many facelifts since the early 1980s. I believe (and please correct me if I’m wrong) that after Q.B. Soda Grill flipped its last over easy egg, Cultures restaurant took up this space.

Years later a photo print store moved in, and finally, today, it’s home to a bank.

I have Chris Nicholls to thank for the above photo. Please check out his website: chrisnicholls.live

If you have a photo you’d like to share, why not contact me gdvandyke61@gmail.com.