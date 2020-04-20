Author Cordelia Strube’s latest novel, Misconduct of the Heart, set largely in southwest Scarborough

Misconduct of the Heart is author Cordelia Strube's 11th novel.

By ALANA RAYMAN

Scarborough Bluffs and former Upper Beach resident Cordelia Strube’s 11th book, Misconduct of the Heart, is coming out on Tuesday, April 21.

The story takes place in the Warden Woods area of Scarborough where one of the main characters uses a natural refuge in the area from the drama of the chain restaurant she owns and a son who’s suffering from PTSD.

Among all the personal problems, there’s also a few interesting interweaving story lines that revolve around the character’s parents who are suffering from dementia and the everyday issues that the restaurant workers go through.

Strube is the author of 10 critically acclaimed novels and has been nominated by The Governor General’s Award; The Trillium Award and long-listed for The Scotiabank Giller Prize.

“The book is similar to my other books in that all my books tell contemporary stories against urban backdrops,” she said.

Strube did not begin her artistic career as an author.

“My background is in theatre, which doesn’t offer the artistic freedom that novels do in that you need actors, sets, lighting. Novels begin in the author’s imagination but finish in the reader’s, no props required beyond a pen and paper,” explained Strube.

She grew up in Montreal and went to Westmount High School.

She settled in the Scarborough Bluffs area for easier access to parks, trees and Lake Ontario.

“I walk for an hour or two daily and never cease to be amazed by the varied entertainment nature provides, particularly at this time of year when spring is springing,” said Strube.

She said “time will tell” if this story set mostly in southwest Scarborough will resonate with readers across the country.

AppleBooks is featuring it as a Best Book for April.

In her spare time, Strube said she enjoys reading, walking and gardening.

Like everyone else recently, she’s had to make adjustments to normal routines during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’ve been doing a fair bit of baking in quarantine, lots of pies,” said Strube.

For more information on Misconduct of the Heart, please visit https://ecwpress.com/products/misconduct-of-the-heart