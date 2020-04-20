Special website offers way for Toronto residents to support small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

Residents can make donations to help small businesses in Toronto impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Distantly.ca website.

Toronto residents can help support small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic through a special website.

Buildable, a technology firm based in Toronto, announced the launch of Distantly.ca last week. The website designed to support small business owners with rent, payroll and other expenses during this time so that they can successfully open their doors again once the pandemic has passed.

With the support of their local communities and loyal customers, these small businesses can now accept donations through the Distantly.ca website to help sustain their business.

Susan McArthur, one of the founders of Distantly.ca and co-founder of Buildable, said she wanted to help Canadians with small businesses because they are important in our communities.

She said small businesses need to continue to have cash flow in order to survive the pandemic and have their doors open again once it is over.

For business owners, it costs nothing to sign up for this support, however Stripe the third-party payment network does charge a three to four per cent fee to donors depending on the credit card used for the donation.

Daniel Spataro CEO of Buildable and co-founder of Distantly.ca, said he and his team felt compelled to help small businesses because they know first-hand how much time, effort and dedication goes into running a small business.

The City of Toronto has put its support behind the program.

In a city press release last week, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford said:

“Our main streets and mom and pops have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The outpouring of support has been heartwarming. Ideas and collaborations like distantly.ca will help us come together while keeping apart. This initiative builds on the incredible work already being done by our BIAs and I encourage everyone to get involved any way they can: order locally, donate, or share.”

Small business owners can apply for their store to be a part of this by submitting an application to Distantly.ca