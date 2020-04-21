Variety Village’s Lee Melymick named Wheelchair Basketball Canada’s Male Athlete of the Year

Lee Melymick, shown here is action with Team Canada, was named Wheelchair Basketball Canada's Male Athlete of the Year for 2019. Photo courtesy of Wheelchair Basketball Canada

Variety Village athlete Lee Melymick has been named Wheelchair Basketball Canada’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2019.

The announcement was made on Saturday, April 18, by Wheelchair Basketball Canada on the date of what would have been their planned Hall of Fame induction ceremony. That event, however, had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melymick, 25, was a member of the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team that won the silver medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games last summer in Peru.

An Etobicoke native, Melymick is also a longtime member of southwest Scarborough’s Variety Village Rolling Rebels team.

In a press release, Melymick said he was honoured to have been named Male Athlete of the Year by Wheelchair Basketball Canada.

“It’s such an honour to be recognized for all the work I’ve done and amazing accomplishments I’ve been a part of,” he said. “This award means I’m heading in the right direction and I can confidently keep moving forward towards my goal of excellence.”

Along with the silver medal at the Pan Am Games, which qualified the Canadian team for what would have been the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games but will now be in 2021, Melymick also won a silver medal last year at the Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League National Championships with his Rolling Rebels team.

He has been an active member of the Variety Village team since 2015.

