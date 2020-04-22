Final stage of rehabilitation work on pedestrian bridge over Victoria Park Avenue set to begin again

The pedestrian bridge over Victoria Park Avenue between Crescent Town and the Victoria Park Subway Station is show in this Beach Metro News file photo.

Stage Two of construction and rehabilitation work on the pedestrian bridge which crosses over Victoria Park Avenue south of Crescent Town Road has been cleared to begin again.

The work is scheduled to take place between April 20 and the end of July.

The bridge links the Crescent Town community on the west side of Victoria Park Avenue to the Victoria Park Subway on the east side and provides a safe way for pedestrians to cross the busy road.

The rehabilitation work is being done by a city contractor and will include the installation of louver panels between the windows and columns to prevent rain from entering the bridge; replacing the roofing of the bridge; and installing a non-slip floor sealant.

On Dec. 13 of 2018, the bridge was ordered closed for emergency repairs.

That closure lasted until Dec. 21, when the bridge was re-opened for pedestrian use.

However, interior rehabilitation work was then planned for the bridge which began in September of last year.

Stage Two of the work, which includes the final touches listed above, was originally slated to take place from May to June of this year.

However, all plans were put briefly put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and workplace restrictions implemented by the Province of Ontario.

Earlier this month the province ruled that city-led infrastructure projects should be considered essential services.

“This construction is essential to ensure the city’s infrastructure remain safe, in a state of good repair and able to meet Toronto’s needs,” said a Construction Update from the City of Toronto which announced that work on the bridge would resume.

Most days, work on the project will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there will be road and sidewalk restrictions as needed.

Also, there will be 10 to 12 overnight work shifts (between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.) as part of this project. The City of Toronto said it will provide notice to those impacted by those overnight shifts in advance.

For more details on the rehabilitation plans and construction schedule for this project, please visit www.toronto.ca/improvements/ward19.htm