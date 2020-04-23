CRUSH COVID fundraiser for Michael Garron Hospital begins this Friday

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will be taking part in the 24-hour cycling fundraiser CRUSH COVID this Friday and Saturday.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford is ready to roll as the CRUSH COVID fundraiser for Michael Garron Hospital is set to begin this week.

The event will see those taking part ride their indoor bikes for all or part of the 24 Hour Zwift Cycling Marathon virtual event. Participants can ride as individuals or as part of a team.

CRUSH COVID is organized by Michael Garron Hospital and Toronto Hustle (which encourages cycling, develops talent and advocates for safe streets). It will take place from 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Funds raised will go to help the hospital purchase needed equipment, respond to emerging priorities and support its front-line workers in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Bradford said he plans to ride for the entire 24 hours.

Since its announcement last week, there has been lots of interest shown by people wanting to participate in the fundraiser.

Cyclists from around the world have signed up to take part on cycling platform Zwift and on Zoom.

“With race and charity ride season being impacted by physical distancing requirements, athletes and enthusiasts are coming together to #CRUSHCOVID while staying home,” wrote Bradford in a press release.

As of April 22, 260 participants had signed up in 34 teams and committed to raise more than $70,000 for the cause.

Also, Travis Samuel from the Toronto Hustle team will be attempting to break the world record for distance travelled on an indoor bike over 24 hours.

Bradford’s participation in the fundraiser will be livestreamed at facebook.com/BradMBradford

He encouraged everyone to find a way to take part and support the cause.

For more information on to how participate, please visit toronto-hustle.com/crush-covid

For information on how to contribute financially to the CRUSH COVID campaign, please visit www.crushcovid.ca