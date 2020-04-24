City puts up barricades to protect Boardwalk area where fox family was spotted playing

A fox and her kits were seen playing on and under the Boardwalk earlier this week. The City of Toronto put up a barrier on Thursday, April 23, to make sure people kept away from the animals. Photos by Lynne Beal and Susan Legge.

The City of Toronto has put barriers around a section of the Boardwalk where a family of foxes had drawing lots of attention earlier this week.

The barriers were placed on the beach and rocks by the Boardwalk on Thursday, April 23, after numerous reports, photos and videos had been circulated on social media (including the Facebook page of Beach Metro News) of a mother fox and her kits playing in the area.

“City staff are currently putting up barricades to protect the fox (vixen) and its pups (kits). They are also putting up signage, both about leaving wildlife alone and physical distancing,” a statement from the City of Toronto sent to Beach Metro News on Thursday said.

Reports late this week on social media were indicating the fox and kits may have already left the den and moved somewhere else, perhaps because of all the human attention they were getting.

Comments on Facebook were encouraging people to leave the animals alone, and not stress them by stopping, staring or getting too close to them.

The city’s barricades also had a sign telling people to leave wildlife alone and not to trespass in the area that had been barricaded off.

Fox and coyote sightings are fairly common in the Beach area, but it was rare to see a family of foxes playing so openly right by the Boardwalk.

The City of Toronto offers the following safety and information tips for those who may come across wildlife such as foxes while in the community.

“Foxes are most active at dawn and dusk, but can be seen sunning during the day. Pups are often active during the day,” said the city’s website. “Foxes live along the lakeshore, beach, ravine and woody stream areas. If left undisturbed, foxes will sometimes make a den in residential areas, under decks or sheds or where there are a lot of bushes or shrub.”

People must always remember that though a family of foxes may look extremely cute, especially the playful kits, they are wild animals and should be left alone.

Residents are also reminded not to leave food out for wild animals such as foxes or coyotes, or to make a habit of bringing food to their dens.

For more information on foxes in Toronto, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/animals-pets/wildlife-in-the-city/foxes/