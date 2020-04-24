Letters to the Editor: Community Centre 55 says thanks to its many volunteers during National Volunteer Week

Members of the Ted Reeve Thunder Pee Wee AA hockey team were among those volunteering to help out Community Centre 55's Share A Christmas campaign last December.

This week is National Volunteer Week and we would like to take the opportunity to recognize and to thank the many contributions of all of our volunteers at Community Centre 55 and in our community.

Community Centre 55’s programs and initiatives, would not be possible without the support and dedication from our volunteers. The success of our programs, events and services rely tremendously on our volunteers and would not be possible without you. Thank you for your incredible support.

During these unprecedented times, our volunteers and volunteers everywhere have stepped up and offered their time, skills, support and resources to help in so many ways.

We sincerely thank you for your dedication and incredible acts of selflessness and above all kindness.

It has been a pleasure working with all of you and sharing your passion for our community and making it exceptional. You are truly an inspiration. I look forward to continue working with you and seeing you soon, healthy and well.

With sincere gratitude,

Jade Maitland

Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator