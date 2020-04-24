Police seek help finding missing man, 81, last seen near Danforth and Pharmacy avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man last seen in the southwest Scarborough area.
Georges Solomos, was last seen on Thursday, April 23, at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the Danforth and Pharmacy avenues area.
He is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, 135 pounds, white hair-balding, with a white moustache and a goatee.
He was wearing white/blue shoes, dark grey dress pants, black t-shirt, black bomber jacket and a lumberjack jacket outside of his bomber jacket.
Toronto police are concerned for his safety
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,
